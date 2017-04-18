5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19
Event: Bill Shannon
The performance artist was diagnosed with a rare form in arthritis at the age of 5 and created a crutch-based dance with hip-hop, break dancing and house. Clovis Community College Forum Hall, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-325-5242, www.cloviscollege.edu, free.
9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Event: Iris & Companion Planting
Join Fresno County Master Gardeners as they teach the basics of companion planting with irises. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave,, Fresno, 559-241-7519, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Music: Bronze handbell choir
The choir performs a Pacific Bronze concert. Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.
7:30 p.m.
The program focuses on the work and influence of John Muir and will include photos of the hike along the 11,000-foot Muir Pass. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-298-5272, sierraclub.org/tehipite, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
The pop erotica theater production features live body art, performance poets, burlesque dancers, fashion, comedy and much more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$40.
8:30 p.m.
