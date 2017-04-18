5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18
Music: 34th annual Brass Bash
The college’s music department celebrates its annual event. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=13863&ex=0, free.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Jazz at the Library
Eva Scow is the featured musician and will blend bluegrass with jazz. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: FLYP Talks – Being Your Own Boss
Learn the good, the bad and the ugly of being your own boss from Fresno’s Leading Young Professionals. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1031064367037937.
6-8 p.m.
Norm Saude explains the history of the 42-mile Shaver Flume. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Empowerment Bible Study
Learn about faith and ask any questions regarding the Bible. Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free.
6:30-8 p.m.
