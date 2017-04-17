Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 17

Community: Cambodian Day of Remembrance

The commemoration exhibit honors those who lost their lives in the Cambodian genocide. Fresno State Peace Garden, Fresno, 559-278-4435, ccgcapi@csufresno.edu, www.facebook.com/events/174958356358230.

Noon-2 p.m.

Music: Gozu

Also performing are Ape Machine, Beastmaker and Style Like Revelators. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $8-$10.

8 p.m.

Music: Curse

The band will play with Midwest Moms, Mary Despair and ShelterxCrew. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.

9 p.m.

Community: Women’s healing drum circle

Use drumming and guided imagery to reduce stress and relax. 2904 E. Fedora Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1324266070994898.

6:30-8 p.m.

Community: Fresno Chess Club

Players of all levels are invited. Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org.

6 p.m.

