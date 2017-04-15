5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15
Concert: Elvin Bishop
The legendary blues guitarist, songwriter and singer performs with the Big Fun Trio. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $36.50-$56.50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: March of Dimes Comedy Show
The show features Darren Carter, Roberto Rodriguez, Dave Bressoud and special guests. ApCal, 32749 Ave. 7, Madera, 661-333-2151, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3925, $10-$40.
8-10 p.m.
Music: Katchafire
The roots reggae band from New Zealand will perform with Innavision. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $17.
8 p.m.
Event: Blues, Brews & BBQ
Enjoy music by Javon Davis & Friends playing the blues, and food provided by Mega Texas Barbecue. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1155446664564995, $10.
7-11 p.m.
Event: Eggstravaganza
The family friendly event includes an egg hunt and bounce houses for the kids, games and activities for the whole family and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
