Who should be the next Fresno Philharmonic music director?
Fresno Bee arts reporter Donald Munro and Fresno State music composition professor Kenneth Froelich handicap the six Fresno Philharmonic music director candidates. They make their top picks for the new conductor.
Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
