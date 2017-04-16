Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16

Event: Easter services

Several community churches will hold services to celebrate the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, for a list of churches near you, visit http://www.fresnobee.com/living/religion/article144386994.html.

Event: Easter brunch

Including brunch catered by The Painted Table and an egg hunt. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/easter-brunch-ticket, $17.95-$31.95.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Event: Easter egg hunt

The River Center grounds will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so bring a blanket and picnic basket. Pre-registration is required for the egg hunt. San Joaquin River Parkway & Trust, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/04/16/740/-/old-fashioned-easter-egg-hunt-at-the-river-ce, $6.

1:30-3 p.m.

Event: Peter and the Starcatcher

The prequel to “Peter Pan” features a handful of actors playing more than 100 characters. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60.

11 a.m.

Event: PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties meeting

Col. Pat Thompson and Barb Brass will tell the story of their long-term secret same-sex relationship under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Congregation B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth St., Visalia, www.pflag-tulare-kings.org, free.

3-5 p.m.

