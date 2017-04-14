Entertainment

April 14, 2017 4:53 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14

Concert: Air Supply

The Australian soft-rock duo is known for hits like “Making Love out of Nothing,” “Here I Am” and “Lost in Love.” Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30-$40.

8 p.m.

Event: Fresno Filmworks screening

Directed by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, “The Salesman” was the winner of the Best Foreign Language film at the 2017 Academy Awards. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10, $8 seniors and students.

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Music: ‘Seven Last Words’ Choral Cantata

Seven Last Words refers to the final remarks from Jesus Christ on the cross and was gathered from the four gospels. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807, www.upcfresno.org/Music--Arts-Events.

7 p.m.

Event: Garden Comedy Club featuring Jen Murphy

The comedian began her career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles where she’s been seen on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3958, $15.

8 p.m.

Music: The Midnight Avocados

The pop jazz band will perform with For the Record, a ska punk band. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/407344109652766, $10.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious'

Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious' 3:11

Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious'
Fresno poet Mai Der Vang reads a poem from her book 'Afterland' 1:09

Fresno poet Mai Der Vang reads a poem from her book 'Afterland'
Meet José-Luis Novo, the sixth and final conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic 2:52

Meet José-Luis Novo, the sixth and final conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View More Video

Entertainment Videos