Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14
Concert: Air Supply
The Australian soft-rock duo is known for hits like “Making Love out of Nothing,” “Here I Am” and “Lost in Love.” Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30-$40.
8 p.m.
Event: Fresno Filmworks screening
Directed by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, “The Salesman” was the winner of the Best Foreign Language film at the 2017 Academy Awards. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10, $8 seniors and students.
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Seven Last Words refers to the final remarks from Jesus Christ on the cross and was gathered from the four gospels. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807, www.upcfresno.org/Music--Arts-Events.
7 p.m.
The comedian began her career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles where she’s been seen on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3958, $15.
8 p.m.
Music: The Midnight Avocados
The pop jazz band will perform with For the Record, a ska punk band. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/407344109652766, $10.
8 p.m.
