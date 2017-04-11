5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 13

Thursday, April 13
Event: Book launch
Mai Der Vang will read from her book “Afterland.” Other readers include Andre Yang, Soul Vang and Anthony Cody. Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-824-7636, www.facebook.com/events/409866242711613, free.
7-8 p.m.
Music: Tycho
The ambient rock band led by Scott Hansen stops in Fresno for its final performance before hitting the stage at Coachella. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $27.50.
8 p.m.
Event: Visalia Rawhide opening day
It’s opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate as they face the Inland Empire 66ers. Visalia Rawhide Stadium, 440 N. Giddings St., Visalia, 559-732-4433, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t516.
7 p.m.
Event: Selena birthday tribute
The longest running drag show in the Valley celebrates the Tejano singer. Club Legends, 3075 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/210175282798821.
10 p.m.
Event: Andrew Riding speaks
The discussion will be about The Hero’s Journey and mythic storytelling. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/421154141577081.
6-8 p.m.
