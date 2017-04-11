5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday, April 12
Concert: Tech N9ne
The rapper performs with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Brotha Lynch Hung and Stevie Stone. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $24.50-$80.
8 p.m.
Music: SpawnBreezie
The reggae star is kicking off his “Rest Your Hands” tour. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1336969539679725, $10-$15.
7-11 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Gigi’
The 1958 film tells the story of Parisian playboy Gaston and how his friendship with Gigi may change as she matures. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1275787-gigi-1958-visalia, $5
6:30 p.m.
Community: Screening of ‘Until the Violence Stops’
V-Day is a global movement to end violence against women and girls. UC Merced, SSB 170, 5200 N. Lake Road, Merced, www.facebook.com/events/203355300154284.
6-8 p.m.
Music: Joseph
Three sisters make up the trio named after their grandfather and a small town in eastern Oregon. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $15.
8 p.m.
