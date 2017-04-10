Meet José-Luis Novo, the sixth and final conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic
José-Luis Novo, music director and conductor of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, is the sixth and final candidate vying to become music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. Watch him in rehearsal, at a pre-concert lecture and during the April 9, 2017 live performance at Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, California.
Craig Kohlruss and Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
