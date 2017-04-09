Fans to say farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry fans have the chance to say their final farewells to the late rock 'n' roll visionary.
Fans can file past Berry's casket later Sunday at a St. Louis club where he often performed. After the public viewing, a private service will be held for family and friends of the music legend, who died March 18 at age 90.
Berry's repertoire included about three dozen songs, including "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven." And he had a profound influence on rock 'n' roll, from garage bands all the way up to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building's opening.
