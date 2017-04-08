Stop ‘Believin’: No reunion performance for Steve Perry, Journey

While Journey fans got to celebrate the induction of their favorite band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, they did not get to see the reunion they were longing for.
Earlier this week, it was rumored by gossip site TMZ that former Journey lead singer – and Hanford native – Steve Perry would be performing on at least one of the three songs the band was slated to perform during the ceremony: “Lights,” “Separate Ways” or “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Instead, People magazine reported Friday night that Perry only participated in the induction but did not perform with former bandmates Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory, or with current lead singer Arnel Pineda (who was not included in the band’s honor).
Train’s Pat Monahan inducted the group, saying, “Tonight I’m here to live out a life-long dream, to induct the heart of San Francisco music into the rock hall.”
“To Steve Perry, you’re one of a kind. You’re one in a million,” Schon complimented Perry, who returned the favor by mentioning “the magic fingers of Schon’s guitar.”
According to the magazine, Perry thanked the fans: “You put us here. We would not be here had it not been for you and your tireless love and consistent devotion.”
After the induction, Perry did not join the rest of the band to meet the press backstage.
However, Perry and Pineda had their first-ever meeting. “It means the world to me .. waited 35 years for this moment,” Pineda captioned a photo on Instagram of the pair hugging it out.
One of the sweetest hug you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors..it means the world to me..waited 35 years for this moment..thank you Almighty God!! #TheVoice #StevePerry #oneofthemostmemorable #maximumblessings Thank you so much Mr Steve Perry for your priceless words and graciousness.. @taratogs @curachalang @yulsession @journeymusicofficial
The hall also inducted Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Tupac Shakur, and Pearl Jam.
