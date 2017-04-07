Entertainment

April 07, 2017 4:59 PM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8

Event: Tower Classic Car Show

Over 500 cars are expected to line Olive Avenue between Palm and Van Ness avenues, including street rods, roadsters, muscle cars and many more. Tower District, Fresno, www.towerdistrict.org/event-details/94/Tower%20Classic%20Car%20Show, free.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Concert: Gaither Vocal Band

Multi-Grammy Award winner, Bill Gaither, hosts an evening of music and encouraging words. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $27.50-$74.50.

6 p.m.

Event: Selma Brew Fest

Selma Cancer Support is organizing the event featuring local brewers, food vendors and live entertainment. Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Parkway, Selma, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $10-$25.

2-6 p.m.

Music: Monophonics

The San Francisco Bay area band describes their own brand of music as “psychedelic soul.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$16.

9 p.m.

Event: Mariposa Gem & Mineral Show

View gemstone jewelry, fossils, crystals, mineral-related crafts and pan for gold during the two-day event. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, 209-742-7625, $3, free for children.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Director reflects on growing up church-goer in his presentation of 'The Christians'

Director reflects on growing up church-goer in his presentation of 'The Christians' 1:29

Director reflects on growing up church-goer in his presentation of 'The Christians'
A look at 'Mass Effect Andromeda,' including those creepy faces 2:05

A look at 'Mass Effect Andromeda,' including those creepy faces
Pillar of buffalo skulls to be dedicated at Fresno State 1:33

Pillar of buffalo skulls to be dedicated at Fresno State

View More Video

Entertainment Videos