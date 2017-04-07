5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8
Event: Tower Classic Car Show
Over 500 cars are expected to line Olive Avenue between Palm and Van Ness avenues, including street rods, roadsters, muscle cars and many more. Tower District, Fresno, www.towerdistrict.org/event-details/94/Tower%20Classic%20Car%20Show, free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concert: Gaither Vocal Band
Multi-Grammy Award winner, Bill Gaither, hosts an evening of music and encouraging words. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $27.50-$74.50.
6 p.m.
Event: Selma Brew Fest
Selma Cancer Support is organizing the event featuring local brewers, food vendors and live entertainment. Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Parkway, Selma, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $10-$25.
2-6 p.m.
Music: Monophonics
The San Francisco Bay area band describes their own brand of music as “psychedelic soul.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$16.
9 p.m.
Event: Mariposa Gem & Mineral Show
View gemstone jewelry, fossils, crystals, mineral-related crafts and pan for gold during the two-day event. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, 209-742-7625, $3, free for children.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
