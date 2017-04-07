Entertainment

April 7, 2017 12:07 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7

Event: Steve-O

As one of the former stars of MTV’s “Jackass,” the comedian is known for his wild and unpredictable antics. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29.50-$34.50.

8 p.m.

Music: Keyboard Concert Series with Rafal Blechacz

The winner of the 2005 Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw will perform pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

8 p.m.

Event: Horror movie night

Catch the screening of the 1991 film “Sometimes They Come Back,” based on a Steven King story. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1541825745846312.

8:30 p.m.

Concert: Espinoza Paz

The Latin Grammy-nominated Mexican singer is better known as “El Cantante Del Pueblo,” or “The People’s Singer.” Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $35-$45.

8 p.m.

Event: Comedy Night with a Teaze

Aidan Park performs with Jordan Wood and Joe Simon. Teazer World Market, 2405 Capitol St., Fresno, 559-470-3306, free.

8 p.m.

