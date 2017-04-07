Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7
Event: Steve-O
As one of the former stars of MTV’s “Jackass,” the comedian is known for his wild and unpredictable antics. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29.50-$34.50.
8 p.m.
The winner of the 2005 Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw will perform pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
8 p.m.
Event: Horror movie night
Catch the screening of the 1991 film “Sometimes They Come Back,” based on a Steven King story. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1541825745846312.
8:30 p.m.
Concert: Espinoza Paz
The Latin Grammy-nominated Mexican singer is better known as “El Cantante Del Pueblo,” or “The People’s Singer.” Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $35-$45.
8 p.m.
Event: Comedy Night with a Teaze
Aidan Park performs with Jordan Wood and Joe Simon. Teazer World Market, 2405 Capitol St., Fresno, 559-470-3306, free.
8 p.m.
