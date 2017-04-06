5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 9

Entertainment

Music: Fresno Philharmonic

Jose-Luis Novo conducts the symphony with guest violinist Chee-Yun performing Stravinsky’s “Firebird” and other selections. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.fresnophil.org/concert.php?page=masterworks#marker_86, $25-$79.

3 p.m.

Event: Livingston Kite Festival

Hundreds of kites will fill the sky, flown by both professional and leisure kite fliers. Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston, 209-277-1402, www.facebook.com/events/347050889000353, free.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: The Lighthouse Boys

The gospel band from Bakersfield will sing and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Bethel Full Gospel Church, 345 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 559-362-3637, www.bethelfullgospelchurch.com, free-will offering.

6-9 p.m.

Event: ‘The Christians’

It’s closing day for the StageWorks Fresno play, backed by a live choir, that looks at faith in America and its ability to unite or divide. Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-289-6622, www.stageworksfresno.com/season.html, $20-$25.

2 p.m.

Event: Mini Maker Faire

Engineers to artists to scientists to crafters will show off their hobbies, experiments and projects. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, fresno.makerfaire.com.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

