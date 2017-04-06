Armenian Genocide movie ‘Lost Birds’ gives history a human touch

1:01 Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child Pause

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

0:53 Fresno Grizzlies excited for season opener Thursday

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:37 Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs