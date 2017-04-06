5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6
Event: Grizzlies opening day
The Houston Astros Triple A team kicks off its 20th season against the Reno Aces. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-8497, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.
7:05 p.m.
Music: Heavy Weather
The Santana tribute band will perform his greatest hits. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
9 p.m.
Event: Toastmasters open house
Toastmasters Clubs from the Valley feature guest speaker Armen D. Bacon, author and Fresno Bee columnist. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-658-8106, www.sierratoastmasters.org, free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Arts & Hops
The Fresno County Farm Bureau is turning 100 and will celebrate with the rebrand of Half Dome California Wheat as the Centennial Commemorative Beer. Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1361387083920900.
5-11.m.
Event: ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’
Don’t miss the screening of this 1988 film that features live action and animation. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
7 p.m.
