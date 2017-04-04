Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to end sex abuse case

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities