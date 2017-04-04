5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 4

Entertainment

Event: Screening of ‘1984’

In addition to the film based on George Orwell’s novel about Big Brother, a Q&A session will follow. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.facebook.com/events/349376608796525, free.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Community: 2017 Crime Victims’ Memorial Quilt

The event pays tribute to those who have lost their lives to violent crime. Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, 2220 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-600-2822, free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: 2017 Camp Fair

Parents will have the opportunity to learn about sleep-away camps and local sports, activity and enrichment programs to keep their kids busy during summer vacation. New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-435-1409, www.ccparent.com/camp-fair, free.

3-7 p.m.

Event: Lecture by Dr. Keith Watenpaugh

“The Drowned, the Saved, and the Forgotten: Genocide and the Modern Humanitarianism” examines the responses to the genocide of the Ottoman Armenians from 1915 to 1922. Fresno State, Alice Peters Auditorium, Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/news-events/index.html.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Spring Extravaganza

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Criminology expo includes vendors, students organizations and food trucks. Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, www.cloviscollege.edu/index.aspx?page=295&recordid=1166&ex=0.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

