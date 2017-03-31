25 things to do in the Valley in April

The Valley never lacks high quality entertainment, from concerts to live theater to checking out a new movie or restaurant. The following is a list of the Top 25 things The Bee’s entertainment staff thinks you should check out in April. For an extended list of entertainment options, visit our online calendar, read our entertainment blog and coverage, and watch for our daily “5 Things to Do” listing.
Big Hat Days
Over 140,000 people are expected to attend the two-day festival lining the streets of Old Town Clovis. April 1-2.
CityFest
The two-day festival is April 1-2 at Save Mart Center. It features performances by For King & Country and Lecrae, with speakers Andrew and Luis Palau.
Choral adventure
The Fresno Community Chorus’ Coro Solare ensemble performs Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G major in a free concert 2:30 p.m. April 2 at College Community Church Mennonite Brethren in Clovis.
Someone is watching you
A screening of “1984” will be held at the Community Media Access Collaborative, 1555 Van Ness Ave., starting at 5:30 p.m. April 4. It is presented by Fresno State CineCulture. A panel discussion about the importance of free speech and the arts will follow.
The Force is strong with this one
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be available on DVD starting April 4. This film is a prequel that explains what happens before “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
A Diamond is forever
Neil Diamond kicks off his 50-Year Anniversary World Tour at the Save Mart Center, April 7.
Coachella bound
It’s a night of EDM with Billy Kenny. The British British producer/DJ/engineer stops April 7 at Fulton 55 on his way to play Coachella’s DoLab stage.
Piano man
Keyboard Concerts welcomes Polish pianist Rafał Blechacz in an April 7 concert at Fresno State.
Blaze it up
Radio statio 105.1 The Blaze hosts Blazefest 2107, with Shinedown, All That Remains, Sick Puppies, As Lions and Fresno’s own Centerpath. The annual rock concert is April 8 at the Paul Paul Theater.
What a gem
The Mariposa Gem and Mineral Show is set in stone for April 8-9 at the Mariposa Fairgrounds.
Last candidate
The Fresno Philharmonic welcomes its sixth and final candidate for music director, Jose-Luis Novo, in an April 9 concert at Saroyan Theatre.
Get your motors running
The “Fast & Furious” franchise has gotten so fast and furious it has outrun its numbering system. The eighth movie in the series, scheduled for April 14, will be known simply as “The Fate of the Furious.”
Fresno Filmworks
The Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film, “The Salesman,” screens April 14 at Tower Theatre.
Everything Vintage
Vintage Days returns to the Fresno State campus April 21-23 where more than 50,000 people are expected to attend.
Earth Day celebration
Family Day at the Fresno Art Museum provides families the chance to learn about the arts and world culture April 22.
Smack in da Middle
Fresno Pedal Junkies hosts its sixth annual bike polo tournament. April 22-23 at Fresno’s Carey Park.
Guest artist
Joe Lizama, drummer for Johnny Mathis, joins the Fresno Community Concert Band in an April 23 concert at Shaghoian Hall.
First do no harm, then do some
Caroline Dhavernas, who starred in one of the best TV shows to be canceled too early in “Wonderfalls,” will star in the new Lifetime series, “Mary Kills People.” She plays a doctor who moonlights as an angel of death. The killer series begins April 23.
Music of Mexico
Hear the rancheras, banda music, cumbia and mariachi and pop rock fusion of Pepe Aguilar at Save Mart Center. The regional Mexican superstar stops at the arena April 23.
Clovis Rodeo
The 103rd Clovis Rodeo is back in town April 27-30 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.
Theater fun
Good Company Players opens “Stage Door,” a wisecracking tribute to the theater, April 27 at the 2nd Space Theatre.
Worship night Fresno
Christian singer Chris Tomlin brings his Worship Night in American tour to the Save Mart Center, April 28.
What the hell?
Country megastar Dierks Bentley is at the Save Mart Center with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi on his What the Hell world tour. April 29.
Grizzly city music
Reggae band Rebelution headlines the daylong Grizzly Fest April 29 at Chukchansi Park. The band will be joined by more than two dozen artists including rappers E-40, Lupe Fiasco and Fashawn, plus Dr. Dog and Thee Commons.
Hop to it
LitHop returns for a second year April 29 as it welcomes more than 150 authors to various venues in the Tower District. Keynote speaker is Gary Soto.
