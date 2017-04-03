Entertainment

April 3, 2017 1:53 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3

Music: Mucca Pazza

The band is best described as a 30-member gypsy punk marching band. Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court St., Visalia, www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?eventId=7240645&dispatch=loadSelectionData, $12.

8 p.m.

Community: Preparing to Run

Fresno County Democratic Party will hold a workshop for prospective candidates with tips on communication, presentations, connecting with the media and meeting voters. Democratic Party HQ, 1035 U St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/766023896894709.

6-8 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Pink & Blue: Colors of Hereditary Cancer’

The documentary looks at the lives of men and women dealing with their genetic testing results for BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes. Sierra Vista Cinemas 16, 1300 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.tugg.com/events/pink-blue-colors-of-hereditary-cancer-uy8z, $12.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Characters & Games

The one-month class focuses on basic improv fundamentals including stage performance techniques. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/895138190588786, adult2.bpt.me.

7 p.m.

Event: The Slants

The Portland band will discuss their fight with the U.S. Supreme Court to trademark their name and close with a live performance. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=14196&ex=0, free.

noon-1 p.m.

