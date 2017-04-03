5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 3

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days? Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetahs watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​