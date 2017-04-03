5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3
Music: Mucca Pazza
The band is best described as a 30-member gypsy punk marching band. Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court St., Visalia, www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?eventId=7240645&dispatch=loadSelectionData, $12.
8 p.m.
Community: Preparing to Run
Fresno County Democratic Party will hold a workshop for prospective candidates with tips on communication, presentations, connecting with the media and meeting voters. Democratic Party HQ, 1035 U St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/766023896894709.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Pink & Blue: Colors of Hereditary Cancer’
The documentary looks at the lives of men and women dealing with their genetic testing results for BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes. Sierra Vista Cinemas 16, 1300 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.tugg.com/events/pink-blue-colors-of-hereditary-cancer-uy8z, $12.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Characters & Games
The one-month class focuses on basic improv fundamentals including stage performance techniques. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/895138190588786, adult2.bpt.me.
7 p.m.
Event: The Slants
The Portland band will discuss their fight with the U.S. Supreme Court to trademark their name and close with a live performance. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=14196&ex=0, free.
noon-1 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments