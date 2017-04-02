Entertainment

April 2, 2017 12:13 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2

Event: FresCon

The cosplay convention includes speakers, vendors and live music. Fresno State, North Gym 118, Fresno, fresnostatecon.weebly.com, www.facebook.com/events/1818480608425725, free.

10 a.m.

Event: ‘Cookin’ with Gus’

Gussie Richardson is a famous food columnist and cookbook author who discovers her stage fright when she’s offered her own television show. Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano St., Porterville, 559-310-7046, barntheater.porterville.com, $10, $8 seniors and students.

2:30 p.m.

Music: The Beetles

The Beatles cover band is fronted by Blake Jones and Nate Butler. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Central California Big Band Dance Society

Dance to the big band sounds of The Stardusters. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.

1-4:30 p.m.

Event: ‘What’s Cooking Fresno?’

The multicultural cooking expo features stuffed, wrapped and rolled delights by local up and coming chefs. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1416, www.facebook.com/events/383093825406662, $5.

1-4 p.m.

