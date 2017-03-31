Entertainment

March 31, 2017 12:01 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 31

Event: Peppa Pig Live! Big Splash

The live show designed for toddlers and preschoolers features plenty of familiar and original songs, including an interactive sing-along. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $29.50-$59.50.

6 p.m.

Music: Central Valley Blues Society anniversary show

The group celebrates 15 years with performances by The Daniel Castro Band, Glen Delpit & the Subterraneans and others. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Hinds Hospice Noon Tea

The elegant tea fundraiser will include a live and silent auction. Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-320-0308, www.hindshospice.org/hinds-hospice-noon-tea.html, $65.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Music: ¡Cumbiatron!

Enjoy Latin and world rhythms with an electronic twist with DJs El Selector, Del Toro Don and Dog Plasma. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/207135743098666, $10.

8 p.m.

Event: The Last American Horror Show

Local filmmaker Michael S. Rodriguez presents his collection of short films inspired by the style of “Tales from the Crypt.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10.

8 p.m.

