Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31
Event: Peppa Pig Live! Big Splash
The live show designed for toddlers and preschoolers features plenty of familiar and original songs, including an interactive sing-along. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $29.50-$59.50.
6 p.m.
The group celebrates 15 years with performances by The Daniel Castro Band, Glen Delpit & the Subterraneans and others. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Hinds Hospice Noon Tea
The elegant tea fundraiser will include a live and silent auction. Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-320-0308, www.hindshospice.org/hinds-hospice-noon-tea.html, $65.
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Music: ¡Cumbiatron!
Enjoy Latin and world rhythms with an electronic twist with DJs El Selector, Del Toro Don and Dog Plasma. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/207135743098666, $10.
8 p.m.
Local filmmaker Michael S. Rodriguez presents his collection of short films inspired by the style of “Tales from the Crypt.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10.
8 p.m.
