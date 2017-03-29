5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30
Concert: Newsboys
The Christian pop rock band was founded in 1985 and has released 17 studio albums. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $37-$112.
7 p.m.
Event: Remix Reading
Enjoy a performance by poets Jean Janzen and Kenneth Chacon and comedian Evan Faulkner. Tokyo Garden, 1711 Fulton St., Fresno, free.
8-9 p.m.
Music: Duke Robillard Band
The blues singer, songwriter and producer has performed with big names like Bob Dylan and Tom Waits. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $27-$47.
8 p.m.
Event: Peter S. Cook
The Fresno City College Speakers Forum hosts the deaf performance artist who incorporates American Sign Language, pantomime, storytelling, acting and movement into his shows. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2218, fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=14194&ex=0, free.
7 p.m.
Music: Concert Choir
Fresno Pacific University Concert Choir will perform with the Bach Youth Chorale. North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church, 5724 N. Fresno St., Fresno, free.
7 p.m.
