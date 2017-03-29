Entertainment

Force is strong with new DVD releases

By Rick Bentley

This week’s new DVD releases is dominated by the latest film in the “Star Wars” universe.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Grade 1/2: A task as big as building a Death Star fell to director Gareth Edwards to create the first of what is intended to be a series of standalone tales based on events in the “Star Wars” universe.

His contribution is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “ a fast-paced adventure that takes place just before events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” If you ever wondered how Princess Leia got the plans to the Death Star and loaded them into R2-D2, this film fills in the backstory.

The film’s biggest flaw has to do with some special-effects work. In an effort not to spoil anything, all I can safely say is that an effect to allow a major character to return is so creepy it looks more suited for a Tim Burton movie. The decision to go with special effects instead of new casting was a major mistake.

In the end, the good work Edwards did outweighs the bad. He has mixed great action scenes with an interesting story to make a movie that is designed to be a one-shot adventure but will still leave you wishing there could be more.

Also new on DVD April 4

▪ “Youth in Oregon”:Family refuses to accept plans by a man to be euthanized.

▪ “Paterson”: Bus driver (Adam Driver) takes poetic look at the world.

▪ “Silver Skies”: Group of eccentric seniors work together to save their homes.

▪ “Medium: The Complete Series”: TV drama based on the real-life story of research medium Allison Dubois.

▪ “Heidi”: Anuk Steffen plays the Swiss mountain girl.

▪ “The Bounce Back”: Opposites attract in this romantic comedy starring Shemar Moore.

▪ “Three”: Criminal turns hospital into a battleground.

▪ “We Don’t Belong Here”: Family must deal with a dark secret.

▪ “Actor Martinez”: Novice actor hires crew to make indie film with him as the star.

▪ “Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume Two”: Set features 10 episodes that follows Lee begins a revolution in the world of martial arts.

▪ “Cooking at the World’s End”: Documentary about the Grupo Nove, an association of Spanish chefs in Galicia.

▪ “The Good Wife: The Complete Series”: Julianna Margulies stars in the legal drama.

▪ “Best of Tim Conway”: Includes highlights of the comedian’s work on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

New on Digital HD on April 4:

▪ “Sleepless”: Undercover police officer is caught between mob and corrupt cops.

▪ “Tunnel”: Car salesman fights for survival inside a collapsed tunnel.

▪ “The Founder”: Michael Keaton stars in this look at the man who started McDonald’s.

▪ “Split”: Man with multiple personalities kidnaps three young women.

▪ “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”: Young heroes must face Brother Blood in this animated tale.

▪ “Generation Found”: A look at one community’s efforts to help deal with youth addiction.

