Force is strong with new DVD releases

This week’s new DVD releases is dominated by the latest film in the “Star Wars” universe.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Grade ☆☆☆1/2: A task as big as building a Death Star fell to director Gareth Edwards to create the first of what is intended to be a series of standalone tales based on events in the “Star Wars” universe.
His contribution is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “ a fast-paced adventure that takes place just before events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” If you ever wondered how Princess Leia got the plans to the Death Star and loaded them into R2-D2, this film fills in the backstory.
The film’s biggest flaw has to do with some special-effects work. In an effort not to spoil anything, all I can safely say is that an effect to allow a major character to return is so creepy it looks more suited for a Tim Burton movie. The decision to go with special effects instead of new casting was a major mistake.
In the end, the good work Edwards did outweighs the bad. He has mixed great action scenes with an interesting story to make a movie that is designed to be a one-shot adventure but will still leave you wishing there could be more.
Also new on DVD April 4
▪ “Youth in Oregon”:Family refuses to accept plans by a man to be euthanized.
▪ “Paterson”: Bus driver (Adam Driver) takes poetic look at the world.
▪ “Silver Skies”: Group of eccentric seniors work together to save their homes.
▪ “Medium: The Complete Series”: TV drama based on the real-life story of research medium Allison Dubois.
▪ “Heidi”: Anuk Steffen plays the Swiss mountain girl.
▪ “The Bounce Back”: Opposites attract in this romantic comedy starring Shemar Moore.
▪ “Three”: Criminal turns hospital into a battleground.
▪ “We Don’t Belong Here”: Family must deal with a dark secret.
▪ “Actor Martinez”: Novice actor hires crew to make indie film with him as the star.
▪ “Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume Two”: Set features 10 episodes that follows Lee begins a revolution in the world of martial arts.
▪ “Cooking at the World’s End”: Documentary about the Grupo Nove, an association of Spanish chefs in Galicia.
▪ “The Good Wife: The Complete Series”: Julianna Margulies stars in the legal drama.
▪ “Best of Tim Conway”: Includes highlights of the comedian’s work on “The Carol Burnett Show.”
New on Digital HD on April 4:
▪ “Sleepless”: Undercover police officer is caught between mob and corrupt cops.
▪ “Tunnel”: Car salesman fights for survival inside a collapsed tunnel.
▪ “The Founder”: Michael Keaton stars in this look at the man who started McDonald’s.
▪ “Split”: Man with multiple personalities kidnaps three young women.
▪ “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”: Young heroes must face Brother Blood in this animated tale.
▪ “Generation Found”: A look at one community’s efforts to help deal with youth addiction.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments