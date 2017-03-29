Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29

Music: Peelander-Z

The Japanese punk band based in New York City is known for its onstage antics like human bowling, wrestling and kung-fu. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$12.

8 p.m.

Event: ‘The Great God Pan’

Life for Jamie becomes chaotic when a childhood trauma is revealed. Fresno State, Dennis & Cheryl Woods Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/thegreatgodpan.html, $10-$17.

7:30 p.m.

Event: César E. Chávez Celebration

The garlanding ceremony and celebration features keynote speaker Camila Chávez, daughter of Dolores Huerta and niece of Chávez. Fresno State Peace Garden, Fresno, www.fresnostatenews.com/2017/03/24/chavez-observances-conference-garlanding-features-niece.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Event: Author talk with Tom Morton

The author discusses his book “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Remembrances of My Service in the Marines,” a journey from Navy brat to surfer to the Marines. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

6-7 p.m.

Event: PechaKucha Volume 25

Presenters share 20 slides for 20 seconds each for this month’s topic: Shadow & Light. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1299609566753724, $8.

7-9 p.m.

