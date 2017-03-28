Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28

Music: Chronixx

The reggae artist will perform with Jah 9 and Federation Sound. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $25.

7:30 p.m.

Event: The State of Downtown

Stay up to date with the exciting changes happening downtown. Tickets include food and drinks. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, downtownfresno.org, $40.

4:30 p.m.

Event: Jewish American Women Artists

Gloria Orenstein will speak on “Intersections of Feminism and Jewish Identity in Contemporary Art.” Fresno State Social Science Building, 5340 N. Campus Drive, Fresno, 559-278-2153, www.fresnostate.edu/socialsciences/historydept/degrees/jewish-studies/index.html, free.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Community: International & Adventure Travel Basics

Learn the logistics of planning and preparing for a trip abroad. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-285-8402, www.rei.com/events/international-adventure-travel-basics/fresno/167336, free.

6-7:30 p.m.

Event: Fresno State baseball

The Bulldogs host the Cal Poly Mustangs. Beiden Field, 1620 E. Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3647, www.gobulldogs.com.

6:05 p.m.

