5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28
Music: Chronixx
The reggae artist will perform with Jah 9 and Federation Sound. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $25.
7:30 p.m.
Event: The State of Downtown
Stay up to date with the exciting changes happening downtown. Tickets include food and drinks. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, downtownfresno.org, $40.
4:30 p.m.
Gloria Orenstein will speak on “Intersections of Feminism and Jewish Identity in Contemporary Art.” Fresno State Social Science Building, 5340 N. Campus Drive, Fresno, 559-278-2153, www.fresnostate.edu/socialsciences/historydept/degrees/jewish-studies/index.html, free.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Community: International & Adventure Travel Basics
Learn the logistics of planning and preparing for a trip abroad. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-285-8402, www.rei.com/events/international-adventure-travel-basics/fresno/167336, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno State baseball
The Bulldogs host the Cal Poly Mustangs. Beiden Field, 1620 E. Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3647, www.gobulldogs.com.
6:05 p.m.
