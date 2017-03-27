5 Things To Do Today, Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27
Music: The Orwells
The five-piece rock band from Illinois will play with The Walters. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $19.
8 p.m.
Event: Exhibition reception and artist talk
“Along the Road to Freedom: Mennonite Women of Courage & Faith” features 26 watercolor paintings by Ray Dirks and tell the story of refugee women leading their families out of Russia in search for peace. Fresno Pacific University, Seminary Chapel, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/183161708855122.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Dealing with Difficult People, Clients and Trolls
Business leaders will learn strategies to deal with difficult personality types while maintaining composure and reputation. Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/268038913621781.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Community: Tai Chi and meditation
Tai Chi benefits include reduced stress, proper balance and flexibility. A meditation session will follow. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1769569653359102.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Community: Job fair
The casino is looking to fill over 40 full-time and part-time positions in all departments and will be holding on-the-spot interviews. Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold, www.facebook.com/events/190057161485980.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
