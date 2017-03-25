5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25
Event: FresYes Fest
The festival features performances by Strange Vine, John Clifton Blues Band and others, local food trucks and vendors. The brewery will release this year’s tribute beer: Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1719948138031633, free.
1-11 p.m.
Event: PBR
The Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour brings some of the best professional bull riders. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $18-$153.
7 p.m.
The event includes garden presentations and exhibits, experts to answer any gardening questions, and a plant sale. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-287-2320, clovisbotanicalgarden.org, $5.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Event: Menopause the Musical
The story involved four women with diverse backgrounds but all experiencing menopause and includes parodies of 25 popular songs. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $33.50-$59.50.
4 p.m.
Music: Stanley Jordan
Regarded as one of America’s most talented guitar virtuosos, the musician is known for his touch technique in which he plays the guitar like a piano. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $45-$65.
8 p.m.
