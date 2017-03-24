Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24
Concert: The Buck Johnson Band
The rocker is currently the keyboardist and backing vocalist for Aerosmith. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32-$42.
8 p.m.
Music: Hirie
The female reggae artist blends roots reggae with a touch of pop. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $13.
8 p.m.
Event: ‘Hobo with a Shotgun’
Join the Central Valley Horror Club for a potluck and a night of screams and laughs. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1412269662157848, free.
8 p.m.
Music: Choral Spectacular
Fresno Pacific University’s Concert Choir, San Joaquin Chorale and San Jose State University’s choir will join for a concert. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, events.fresno.edu, $15, $10 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Comedy show
Join Ken Lewis for another installment of “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
8 p.m.
