Entertainment

March 26, 2017 12:39 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26

Concert: Noel Paul Stookey

The artist has recorded more than 45 albums as a solo artist and member of Peter, Paul & Mary. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29.50-$64.50.

6 p.m.

Event: Antiques & Collectibles Fair

Find unique treasures, receive tips on DIY projects and get appraisals on family heirlooms. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, oldtownclovis.org/antiques-collectibles-fair, free.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: Joy-Leilani Garbutt

The organist is performing as part of the Organ Artist Series, presented by The San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, www.sjvago.org, free-will offering.

3 p.m.

Event: Backpacking Basics

Learn how to cut weight from your backpack by carrying only the essentials. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-285-8402, www.rei.com/events/backpacking-basics-ii-whats-inside-your-pack/fresno/167356, free.

2-3:30 p.m.

Event: Steal the Glass

Receive an Ampersand pint glass filled with a Lanna Coffee Nitro Cold Brew Float and keep the glass! Ampersand Ice Cream, 1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/269626656806809.

1-3 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: "Life"

View more video

Entertainment Videos