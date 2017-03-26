5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26
Concert: Noel Paul Stookey
The artist has recorded more than 45 albums as a solo artist and member of Peter, Paul & Mary. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29.50-$64.50.
6 p.m.
Event: Antiques & Collectibles Fair
Find unique treasures, receive tips on DIY projects and get appraisals on family heirlooms. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, oldtownclovis.org/antiques-collectibles-fair, free.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Joy-Leilani Garbutt
The organist is performing as part of the Organ Artist Series, presented by The San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, www.sjvago.org, free-will offering.
3 p.m.
Event: Backpacking Basics
Learn how to cut weight from your backpack by carrying only the essentials. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-285-8402, www.rei.com/events/backpacking-basics-ii-whats-inside-your-pack/fresno/167356, free.
2-3:30 p.m.
Event: Steal the Glass
Receive an Ampersand pint glass filled with a Lanna Coffee Nitro Cold Brew Float and keep the glass! Ampersand Ice Cream, 1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/269626656806809.
1-3 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments