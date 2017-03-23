5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23
Concert: Kenny G
The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist has released more than 20 albums in a nearly three-decade career that blends elements of R&B, pop, Latin and jazz. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $55-$109.
8 p.m.
Event: ‘Defying Gravity’
A teacher’s journey to join the crew of the Challenger connects with the lives of a retired couple, NASA mechanic and the artist Monet. Fresno Pacific University Strasbourg Theater, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-5586, www.eventbrite.com/e/defying-gravity-by-jane-anderson-tickets-30497179886, $5-$12.
8 p.m.
Music: City Jazz Festival
Tonight’s oncert begins at 7:30 p.m. and stars saxophonist Antonio Hart with the Fresno City College Jazz Ensemble. The two-day festival features performances by student groups. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-289-3763, online.fresnocitycollege.edu/cityjazz, free admission to daytime student performances, $15, $12 seniors, $10 students for the evening concert.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The 1986 flick was written and directed by John Hughes and follows a high school senior, his girlfriend and best friend when they decide to skip school and spend the day in downtown Chicago. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com, $7.
7 p.m.
Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
Experience the classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Waterloo.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, $20-$40.
7:30 p.m.
