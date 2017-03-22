Fresno’s Christopher Gorham finds new job a laughing matter

One of the “2 Broke Girls” has a new guy and he’s being portrayed by Fresno’s Christopher Gorham. He has landed a recurring role on the CBS comedy playing Bobby, an easygoing contractor who hits it off with Caroline (Beth Behrs).
Gorham has remained busy in recent years with his starring role in “Covert Affairs” and as part of the ensemble cast of the third season of DirecTV’s anthology drama “Full Circle.” But, it’s been a while since Gorham worked on a situation comedy.
He appeared in one episode of “Hot In Cleveland” in 2012 but his biggest run on a TV comedy was the 23 episodes of the 2005 CBS series “Out of Practice.” He co-starred with Stockard Channing, Jennifer Tilly, Ty Burrell, Henry Winkler and Paula Marshall.
Gorham felt comfortable working again in front of a studio audience.
“Most actors start by working on stage so I just found this fun,” Gorham says during a telephone interview from Atlanta. He’s in Georgia to shoot the pilot “Insatiable.” In the potential series about a disgraced lawyer who becomes a beauty pageant coach, Gorham co-stars with Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts.
If “Insatiable” is picked up by one of the networks, cable channels or streaming services, Gorham will face the kind of dilemma every actor dreams will happen. He has finished shooting all of this year’s episodes of “2 Broke Girls” but the story leaves an opening for him to come back next season.
“I sympathize with the writers of ‘2 Broke Girls.’ Because I am a recurring character, I am totally free to pursue other work. So I am in this weird limbo time,” Gorham says. “My dream is this pilot gets picked up and they find in their hearts to get me to ‘2 Broke girls’ when needed.”
The work schedule could get even more complicated as Gorham’s episodes of the Syfy series, “The Magicians,” began airing on March 22. He describes the character as “a young Senator who is about to have his world turned upside down.”
All of this is good for the Roosevelt School of the Arts graduate who keeps working.
You can get caught up with Gorham’s work on “2 Broke Girls” and “The Magicians” as both are available through the On Demand function.
More options
The amount of television programming available to those who watch via an antenna continues to grow.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, owners of KMPH and KFRE, launched the phase one rollout of the TBD network, its new over-the-air TV network, in February. It can be seen locally on KFRE (Channel 59.3).
Fresno is one of 10 markets that will get the new service in the initial phase of the launch.
The new channel features web series, short films, fashion, comedy, lifestyle, eSports, music, and viral content. Millennial moms, young girls and gamers are the target audience.
Another new service, Charge!, recently was added to KFRE Channel 59.2. It is a joint effort between the Sinclair Broadcast Group and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer that will feature more than 2,300 hours of TV content and more than 2,000 movie titles.
The joint effort between Sinclair and MGM makes all of the films in the MGM library available. Among those titles are the James Bond films plus the “Rocky” franchise.
If you watch TV using an antenna, it may be necessary to run a scan of the channels to be able to see the new services.
A league of her own
One of the cast members of “Menopause the Musical,” slated for a 4 p.m. March 25 performance at the Visalia Fox Theatre, will be a very familiar face to fans of the movie “A League of Their Own.” Megan Cavanagh is best known for playing Marla Hooch in the Penny Marshall movie.
Her TV appearances include “The West Wing,” “ER,” “Roseanne” and “Home Improvement.” She’s also worked as a voice actor on programs such as “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” and “Winx Club.”
Tickets for the stage show are available at the Visalia Fox Theatre box office, at foxvisalia.org or by calling 877-435-9849.
