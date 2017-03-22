Entertainment

March 22, 2017 12:26 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22

Event: Comedy Night with Jonathan Kite

The actor and comedian can be seen in “Two Broke Girls.” Fresno State Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1663878993906548, $5.

7 p.m.

Event: ‘In the Mood’

The 1940s-inspired production features song and dance from the big band orchestra era. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$66.

7 p.m.

Event: ‘Citizen Kane’

The 1941 classic film was directed by and stars Orson Welles. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Fresno County Master Gardeners

Learn all about growing tomatoes, including the best varieties and dealing with pests and diseases. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7519, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno/?calitem=350043&g=10616, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: Savage Cinema Club

Catch a screening of “Cobra,” the 1986 flick starring Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen, with live commentary and drinking games. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/581024775434419, free.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie review: 'Power Rangers'

View more video

Entertainment Videos