5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22
Event: Comedy Night with Jonathan Kite
The actor and comedian can be seen in “Two Broke Girls.” Fresno State Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1663878993906548, $5.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘In the Mood’
The 1940s-inspired production features song and dance from the big band orchestra era. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$66.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘Citizen Kane’
The 1941 classic film was directed by and stars Orson Welles. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Learn all about growing tomatoes, including the best varieties and dealing with pests and diseases. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7519, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno/?calitem=350043&g=10616, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Event: Savage Cinema Club
Catch a screening of “Cobra,” the 1986 flick starring Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen, with live commentary and drinking games. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/581024775434419, free.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
