5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21
Music: Kurt Travis
The former singer for the band Dance Gavin Dance is currently the vocalist for A Lot Like Birds. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12.
7 p.m.
Event: Art exhibit
Mihir Kayal is an artist from India showing his artwork in America for the first time. OMAS creates modern paintings using colors and shapes inspired by electronic dance music. Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org.
1-6 p.m.
Music: Symphonic Band
The Fresno Pacific University band will perform with students from Kingsburg High School. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/event/18286/concert-fpu-symphonic-band-kingsburg-high-school, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Social Security and Medicare Education
The class will cover advanced education on both topics. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-389-5850, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eduw293r4a473a9b&oseq=&c=&ch=.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Jazz at the Library
Saxophonist and composer Dr. Benjamin Boone will speak on the making of the CD ‘The Poetry of Jazz’. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.jazzfresno.org, free.
7-8:15 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments