March 20, 2017 3:28 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20

Event: Alton Brown Live

The “Eat Your Science” tour features new songs and multi-media presentations and bigger and better food demonstrations. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/alton-brown-live, $35-$65.

7:30 p.m.

Music: The Bouncing Souls

The band got its start in the late 1980s and continues to rock on with their party punk sounds. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.

7 p.m.

Community: Muslims Speak

The community will gather to discuss the issues, concerns and politics currently affecting Muslims. Yem Kabob Restaurant, 4030 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/171794323221640.

5:30-8 p.m.

Event: Introduction to Tai Chi

Classes are held weekly Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Tai Chi For Every Body, 4832 N. First Ave., Fresno, 559-903-5658, $25.

11 a.m.-noon

Event: Art exhibit

“Apparently Random” features artwork from Lisa Diane Wedgeworth and Stacey R. Wexler. Fresno City College Art Space Gallery, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8241, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=13914&ex=0.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

