Entertainment

March 17, 2017 1:23 PM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17

Event: St. Paddy’s Day Bash

Featuring live music, art, food and crafts, magic and fire swallowing. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/389201718128689, free.

3-11 p.m.

Music: Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen

A variety show for all ages. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351.

6 p.m.

Event: Reading with Solmaz Sharif

The author will read from her poetry collection, “Look,” and is presented by the Fresno Poets’ Association reading series. Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, Fresno, 559-278-1569.

7 p.m.

Music: Gamma featuring Davey Pattison

The longtime singer for Robin Trower and co-founder of Gamma will perform hits from both acts. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $25, $20 advance.

9 p.m.

Event: Celebrating Women’s History Month

With presentations of “The History of Women in Photography,” “The Women of the Exhibition” and “The Future of Photography.” Spectrum Art Gallery, 608 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1653284371634411.

7-9 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

View more video

Entertainment Videos