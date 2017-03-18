5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18
Concert: Kellie Pickler
The country singer from North Carolina first gained fame as a contestant on “American Idol.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$83.
8 p.m.
Music: Jon B.
The singer, songwriter and producer created songs for acts like Toni Braxton and Color Me Badd before gaining fame with hits like “They Don’t Know.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$30.
9 p.m.
Event: Jewish film series
“In Search of Israeli Cuisine” follows a chef on a journey through restaurants, bazaars and inside family kitchens with a focus on Middle Eastern food. Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Andre Nickatina
The popular rapper from San Francisco will share the stage with Senior Hyphy, MC Wicks and Jay T. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $24.
8 p.m.
Event: Sip & Savor
UCSF Fresno presents the “Las Vegas Style” event featuring local chefs and restaurants, a variety of wine and beer, live music, casino-style gambling, and live and silent auctions. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sipandsavorfresno.com, $100.
6:30-11 p.m.
