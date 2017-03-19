Entertainment

March 19, 2017 2:00 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19

Event: Blossom trail

Blossoms are blooming all across the Central Valley making for a beautiful scenic drive in perfect weather. Visit www.gofresnocounty.com/blossomtrail/blossomindex.asp for details and a map.

Music: Fresno Philharmonic

Rei Hotada will conduct guest pianist Shai Wosner performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.choicesecure03.net/mainapp/EventSchedule.aspx?ClientID=FresnoPhilharmonic, $25-$79.

3 p.m.

Music: Fortunate Youth

The six-piece South Bay reggae band will perform with Josh Heinrichs with the For Peace Band and Iya Terra. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, $30 with a CD.

8 p.m.

Event: ‘Crimes of the Heart’

Kings Players presents the dramedy surrounding a trio of sisters who come together after a family tragedy. Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford, 559-584-7241, kingsplayers.net, $12-$14.

2 p.m.

Music: Fresno Community Concert Band

Paying tribute to Leonard Bernstein by performing several of his pieces and selections from “West Side Story.” Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but a ticket is required.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

