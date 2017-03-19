5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19
Event: Blossom trail
Blossoms are blooming all across the Central Valley making for a beautiful scenic drive in perfect weather. Visit www.gofresnocounty.com/blossomtrail/blossomindex.asp for details and a map.
Music: Fresno Philharmonic
Rei Hotada will conduct guest pianist Shai Wosner performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.choicesecure03.net/mainapp/EventSchedule.aspx?ClientID=FresnoPhilharmonic, $25-$79.
3 p.m.
Music: Fortunate Youth
The six-piece South Bay reggae band will perform with Josh Heinrichs with the For Peace Band and Iya Terra. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, $30 with a CD.
8 p.m.
Event: ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Kings Players presents the dramedy surrounding a trio of sisters who come together after a family tragedy. Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford, 559-584-7241, kingsplayers.net, $12-$14.
2 p.m.
Paying tribute to Leonard Bernstein by performing several of his pieces and selections from “West Side Story.” Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but a ticket is required.
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments