March 16, 2017 4:00 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16

Event: HMS Pinafore

See the Gilbert & Sullivan tale about a Captain’s daughter who falls in love with a lowly sailor. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Motown Night

Enjoy a performance by the Experience with Alaine. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.

8 p.m.

Event: Staged Reading

A reading of “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry and features FPU students and staff. Fresno Pacific University, Strasbourg Theater, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2056, www.facebook.com/events/414362762243442, free.

7-9:30 p.m.

Music: Caroline Cotter and Michael Howard

The co-headliners are both singers and songwriters. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/218263588637654, $5.

8-10 p.m.

Event: Pushing the Limits – Birds of Prey

Get up close and personal to birds of prey during this live presentation. Riverdale Branch Library, 20975 Malsbary Ave., Riverdale, 559-867-3381, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

6-8 p.m.

