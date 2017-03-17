Entertainment

March 17, 2017 12:12 AM

Fresno area entertainment calendar, March 17-23

ART

9066 Japanese American Voices From the Inside

Fresno State, Henry Madden Library, Fresno, www.library.fresnostate.edu, March 17-23.

Art of the Word 2

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.

Exhibit: The Art World of Nany

Armenian Museum of Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1001, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17 and March 20-23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18.

Exhibit: ‘Apparently Random’

Fresno City College — Art Space Gallery, 1101 E. University Ave, Fresno, 559-442-8241, www.fresnocitycollege.edu, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 22-23.

Exhibit: ‘Light’ by Barbara Van Arnam

Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, noon-4 p.m. March 17-18 and March 22.

Exhibit: ‘Silent Journeys: Sculpture and Works on Paper’ by Gordon Senior and Eleanor Wood

1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St, Fresno, 559-999-1158, 1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 22-23, noon-4 p.m. March 18.

Exhibit: Francisco Alonzo

Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, artsvisalia.com, free, noon-5:30 p.m. March 17-18 and March 22-23.

Farewell Reception and Student Work Showcase

Fresno State Henry Madden Library, 5200 N. Barton Avenue, Fresno, free, 3-5 p.m. March 17.

Head to Toe: Wearable Art

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.

Hung Liu: Scales of History

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.

The MAW Collection of Contemporary Mexican Art

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.

Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.

THEATRE

Auditions for ‘Wait Until Dark’

Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, 1 p.m. March 18.

CMT Presents, ‘High School Musical’

Veterans Memorial Museum, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $10-$24, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 18-19.

Defying Gravity

Fresno Pacific University, Strasbourg Theater, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-5586, www.eventbrite.com/e/defying-gravity-by-jane-anderson-tickets-30497179886, $12, $10 seniors and students, 8 p.m. March 23.

HMC Pinafore

2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. March 17-18, 2 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 23.

In the Heights

College of the Sequoias theatre, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 559-730-3907, costheatre.org/tickets, $24, $22 seniors, $20 students, 7:30 p.m. March 19-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

In the Mood - a 1940s Musical

Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$66, 7 p.m. March 22.

In the Mood - a 1940s Musical

Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $29-$49, 3 p.m. March 18.

Kings Players present ‘Crimes of the Heart’

Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford, 559-584-7241, kingsplayers.net, $12-$14, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. March 17-18 and March 23, 11 a.m. March 19.

Tollberry Theater presents ‘Hello, Dolly’

Sierra High School, 33326 Lodge Rd., Tollhouse, 559-855-3335, www.tollberrytheater.weebly.com, $12, $8 seniors and students, 7 p.m. March 17-18 and March 23.

Visalia Players present ‘Wit’

Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave, Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$20, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

MUSIC

’90s Slaughter III

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $8, 7:30 p.m. March 17.

7:30 p.m.

Andre Nickatina

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com/shows/2017/3/18/andre-nickatina-birthday-tour-2017, $24, 8 p.m. March 18.

Aria: Favorite Arias & Duets

Fresno Pacific University - McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267, events.fresno.edu, $4, 7:30 p.m. March 18.

The Bouncing Souls

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20, 7 p.m. March 20.

City Jazz Festival Concert

Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $15, $12 seniors, 7:30 p.m. March 23.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $15, $12 advance, 9 p.m. March 23.

Fortunate Youth

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, $30 with CD, 8 p.m. March 19.

Fresno Community Concert Band: Big, Bold, Beautiful Bernstein

Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave, Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but tickets are required, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19.

Fresno Pacific University Symphonic Band concert with Kingsburg High School Band

Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, events.fresno.edu, $5, 7:30 p.m. March 21.

Fresno Philharmonic presents Tchaikovsky Fifth

Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/fresno-philharmonic-presents-tchaikovsky-fifth, $25-$79, 3 p.m. March 19.

Fresno State Choral presents ‘Music of the Americas’

Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $12 seniors, $6 students, 2:30 p.m. March 19.

Gamma Featuring Davey Pattison

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $25, $20 in advance, 9 p.m. March 17.

Haystak’s St. Paddy’s Birthday Bash

Azteca Theater, 833 F St., Fresno, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3902, $20, VIP meet-and-greet $100, 8 p.m. March 17.

High Grade Pats

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $7, 9 p.m. March 17.

Jazz at the Library: The Poetry of Jazz

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, free, 7-8:15 p.m. March 21.

Jazz Bands in Concert

Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 8 p.m. March 20.

Jazz Xperiment

Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 6-8 p.m. March 17.

Jon B.

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$30, 9 p.m. March 18.

Kellie Pickler

Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$83, 8 p.m. March 17.

Kenny G

Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $55-$109, 8 p.m. March 23.

Kurt Travis

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12, $10 in advance, 7 p.m. March 21.

Larry Keyes Band

Logan’s Roadhouse, 7507 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, free, 10 p.m. March 17.

Martina McBride

Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $45-$75, 7 p.m. March 20.

Opera Workshop: ‘Songs of the Irish’

Fresno City College Recital Hall, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $10, $6 seniors and students, 7:30 p.m. March 17.

Pacific Artist Series presents Impetus Percussion Quartet

Fresno Pacific University McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/event/15001/pacific-artist-series-v, $15, $10 seniors, 7:30 p.m. March 23.

PuebloFest

Tulare International Agri-Center, 620 E. Olive Ave., Tulare, www.pueblofest.com, $75-$150, noon March 17-19.

Randy Freeman

Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 17.

Rebel Souljahz

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25, 9 p.m. March 23.

Rock-a-Palooza Classic Rock Festival

ApCal, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-674-9463, apcalwine.com/apcal-concerts/rock-a-palooza-classic-rock-festival, $20, $15 in advance, noon-7 p.m. March 18.

Tamerlane

Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/702182133276142, $7, 7-10:30 p.m. March 17.

TrioPolis

Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, free, 7 p.m. March 21.

Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen

Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. March 17.

Women of Rock: Pamela Henri’s Salute to the Legends

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15, 6:30 p.m. March 19.

ETC.

2017 International Women’s Day Celebration Conference

Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-international-womens-day-celebration-tickets-31529027169, $15-$30, 4-9 p.m. March 19.

A Hopeful Encounter’s Annual Gala

The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-375-2479, www.facebook.com/events/744048375754074, $100, 4-9 p.m. March 18.

Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science

Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $35-$65, 7:30 p.m. March 20.

Artisan Faire

Mia Cuppa Caffé, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/736127716546746, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18.

Author reading with Solmaz Sharif

Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/creativewriting, 7 p.m. March 17.

Author Talk with Karen Moore & Doug Hansen

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 5-6 p.m. March 22.

Author Talk with Linda Kane

Sunnyside Branch Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-600-6594, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21.

Book signing with Richard Zack, author of ‘Quest For Water, Tulare Irrigation District: Its History, People and Progression’

Tulare Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org, free, 2 p.m. March 19.

Children’s Crafts: Rainbow Pot O’ Gold

Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, March 17-18.

Children’s Crafts: St. Patrick’s Day crafts

Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, 3:30 p.m. March 17. Ages 3-12.

Children’s Crafts: Spring tissue paper wreath

Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, March 20-23.

Classic movie screening of ‘Citizen Kane’

Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1275779-citizen-kane-1941-visalia, $5, 6:30 p.m. March 22.

Conference: Queer Citizenship and Vulnerability

University of California, Merced, 5200 Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.

Epitaph for a River: Re-Imagining the Stanislaus

University of California, Merced, 5200 Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 1:30 p.m. March 17.

Follow the Flume: Native American Life in the Sierra Nevada Mountains

Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 2-3 p.m. March 18.

Fresno Jewish Film Series: ‘In Search of Israeli Cuisine’

Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8, 7:15-9 p.m. March 18.

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program 29th Annual Banquet

Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, $50, $25 students, 5-9 p.m. March 19.

Savage Cinema Club screening of ‘Cobra’

Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/581024775434419, 8 p.m. March 22.

Screening of ‘RiverBlue’ presented by CineCulture

Fresno State Leon & Pete Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free, 5:30 p.m. March 17.

Sip & Savor: Las Vegas Style

Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sipandsavorfresno.com, $100, 6:30-11 p.m. March 18.

Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo

Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. March 19.

West Ham United vs Leicester

Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1336366536425163, free, 8-10 a.m. March 18.

For a full list:

ENTERTAINMENT

FAMILY ATTRACTIONS

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

View more video

Entertainment Videos