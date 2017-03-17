Fresno area entertainment calendar, March 17-23

ART
9066 Japanese American Voices From the Inside
Fresno State, Henry Madden Library, Fresno, www.library.fresnostate.edu, March 17-23.
Art of the Word 2
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.
Exhibit: The Art World of Nany
Armenian Museum of Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1001, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17 and March 20-23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18.
Exhibit: ‘Apparently Random’
Fresno City College — Art Space Gallery, 1101 E. University Ave, Fresno, 559-442-8241, www.fresnocitycollege.edu, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 22-23.
Exhibit: ‘Light’ by Barbara Van Arnam
Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, noon-4 p.m. March 17-18 and March 22.
Exhibit: ‘Silent Journeys: Sculpture and Works on Paper’ by Gordon Senior and Eleanor Wood
1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St, Fresno, 559-999-1158, 1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 22-23, noon-4 p.m. March 18.
Exhibit: Francisco Alonzo
Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, artsvisalia.com, free, noon-5:30 p.m. March 17-18 and March 22-23.
Farewell Reception and Student Work Showcase
Fresno State Henry Madden Library, 5200 N. Barton Avenue, Fresno, free, 3-5 p.m. March 17.
Head to Toe: Wearable Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.
Hung Liu: Scales of History
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.
The MAW Collection of Contemporary Mexican Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.
Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17 and March 23.
THEATRE
Auditions for ‘Wait Until Dark’
Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, 1 p.m. March 18.
CMT Presents, ‘High School Musical’
Veterans Memorial Museum, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $10-$24, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 18-19.
Defying Gravity
Fresno Pacific University, Strasbourg Theater, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-5586, www.eventbrite.com/e/defying-gravity-by-jane-anderson-tickets-30497179886, $12, $10 seniors and students, 8 p.m. March 23.
HMC Pinafore
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. March 17-18, 2 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 23.
In the Heights
College of the Sequoias theatre, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 559-730-3907, costheatre.org/tickets, $24, $22 seniors, $20 students, 7:30 p.m. March 19-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.
In the Mood - a 1940s Musical
Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$66, 7 p.m. March 22.
In the Mood - a 1940s Musical
Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $29-$49, 3 p.m. March 18.
Kings Players present ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford, 559-584-7241, kingsplayers.net, $12-$14, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.
Peter and the Starcatcher
Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.
Peter and the Starcatcher
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. March 17-18 and March 23, 11 a.m. March 19.
Tollberry Theater presents ‘Hello, Dolly’
Sierra High School, 33326 Lodge Rd., Tollhouse, 559-855-3335, www.tollberrytheater.weebly.com, $12, $8 seniors and students, 7 p.m. March 17-18 and March 23.
Visalia Players present ‘Wit’
Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave, Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$20, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.
MUSIC
’90s Slaughter III
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $8, 7:30 p.m. March 17.
7:30 p.m.
Andre Nickatina
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com/shows/2017/3/18/andre-nickatina-birthday-tour-2017, $24, 8 p.m. March 18.
Aria: Favorite Arias & Duets
Fresno Pacific University - McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267, events.fresno.edu, $4, 7:30 p.m. March 18.
The Bouncing Souls
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20, 7 p.m. March 20.
City Jazz Festival Concert
Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $15, $12 seniors, 7:30 p.m. March 23.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $15, $12 advance, 9 p.m. March 23.
Fortunate Youth
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, $30 with CD, 8 p.m. March 19.
Fresno Community Concert Band: Big, Bold, Beautiful Bernstein
Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave, Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but tickets are required, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19.
Fresno Pacific University Symphonic Band concert with Kingsburg High School Band
Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, events.fresno.edu, $5, 7:30 p.m. March 21.
Fresno Philharmonic presents Tchaikovsky Fifth
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/fresno-philharmonic-presents-tchaikovsky-fifth, $25-$79, 3 p.m. March 19.
Fresno State Choral presents ‘Music of the Americas’
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $12 seniors, $6 students, 2:30 p.m. March 19.
Gamma Featuring Davey Pattison
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $25, $20 in advance, 9 p.m. March 17.
Haystak’s St. Paddy’s Birthday Bash
Azteca Theater, 833 F St., Fresno, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3902, $20, VIP meet-and-greet $100, 8 p.m. March 17.
High Grade Pats
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $7, 9 p.m. March 17.
Jazz at the Library: The Poetry of Jazz
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, free, 7-8:15 p.m. March 21.
Jazz Bands in Concert
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 8 p.m. March 20.
Jazz Xperiment
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 6-8 p.m. March 17.
Jon B.
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$30, 9 p.m. March 18.
Kellie Pickler
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$83, 8 p.m. March 17.
Kenny G
Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $55-$109, 8 p.m. March 23.
Kurt Travis
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12, $10 in advance, 7 p.m. March 21.
Larry Keyes Band
Logan’s Roadhouse, 7507 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, free, 10 p.m. March 17.
Martina McBride
Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $45-$75, 7 p.m. March 20.
Opera Workshop: ‘Songs of the Irish’
Fresno City College Recital Hall, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $10, $6 seniors and students, 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Pacific Artist Series presents Impetus Percussion Quartet
Fresno Pacific University McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/event/15001/pacific-artist-series-v, $15, $10 seniors, 7:30 p.m. March 23.
PuebloFest
Tulare International Agri-Center, 620 E. Olive Ave., Tulare, www.pueblofest.com, $75-$150, noon March 17-19.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 17.
Rebel Souljahz
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25, 9 p.m. March 23.
Rock-a-Palooza Classic Rock Festival
ApCal, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-674-9463, apcalwine.com/apcal-concerts/rock-a-palooza-classic-rock-festival, $20, $15 in advance, noon-7 p.m. March 18.
Tamerlane
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/702182133276142, $7, 7-10:30 p.m. March 17.
TrioPolis
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, free, 7 p.m. March 21.
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. March 17.
Women of Rock: Pamela Henri’s Salute to the Legends
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15, 6:30 p.m. March 19.
ETC.
2017 International Women’s Day Celebration Conference
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-international-womens-day-celebration-tickets-31529027169, $15-$30, 4-9 p.m. March 19.
A Hopeful Encounter’s Annual Gala
The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-375-2479, www.facebook.com/events/744048375754074, $100, 4-9 p.m. March 18.
Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $35-$65, 7:30 p.m. March 20.
Artisan Faire
Mia Cuppa Caffé, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/736127716546746, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18.
Author reading with Solmaz Sharif
Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/creativewriting, 7 p.m. March 17.
Author Talk with Karen Moore & Doug Hansen
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 5-6 p.m. March 22.
Author Talk with Linda Kane
Sunnyside Branch Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-600-6594, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21.
Book signing with Richard Zack, author of ‘Quest For Water, Tulare Irrigation District: Its History, People and Progression’
Tulare Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org, free, 2 p.m. March 19.
Children’s Crafts: Rainbow Pot O’ Gold
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, March 17-18.
Children’s Crafts: St. Patrick’s Day crafts
Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, 3:30 p.m. March 17. Ages 3-12.
Children’s Crafts: Spring tissue paper wreath
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, March 20-23.
Classic movie screening of ‘Citizen Kane’
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1275779-citizen-kane-1941-visalia, $5, 6:30 p.m. March 22.
Conference: Queer Citizenship and Vulnerability
University of California, Merced, 5200 Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
Epitaph for a River: Re-Imagining the Stanislaus
University of California, Merced, 5200 Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 1:30 p.m. March 17.
Follow the Flume: Native American Life in the Sierra Nevada Mountains
Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 2-3 p.m. March 18.
Fresno Jewish Film Series: ‘In Search of Israeli Cuisine’
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, www.fresnojewishfilm.org, $8, 7:15-9 p.m. March 18.
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program 29th Annual Banquet
Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, $50, $25 students, 5-9 p.m. March 19.
Savage Cinema Club screening of ‘Cobra’
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/581024775434419, 8 p.m. March 22.
Screening of ‘RiverBlue’ presented by CineCulture
Fresno State Leon & Pete Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free, 5:30 p.m. March 17.
Sip & Savor: Las Vegas Style
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sipandsavorfresno.com, $100, 6:30-11 p.m. March 18.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. March 19.
West Ham United vs Leicester
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1336366536425163, free, 8-10 a.m. March 18.
For a full list:
ENTERTAINMENT
- Arena/stadium: fblinks.com/arenas
- Bars/clubs: fblinks.com/bars
- Casinos: fblinks.com/casinos
- Coffeehouses: fblinks.com/coffee
- Galleries: fblinks.com/gallery
- Museums: fblinks.com/museums
- Performance Theater: fblinks.com/theater
FAMILY ATTRACTIONS
- Landmark/attractions: fblinks.com/landmark
- Sporting/recreation: fblinks.com/sporting
- Parks: fblinks.com/parks
Comments