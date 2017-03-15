5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 15, include Dave Barry

Wednesday, March 15
Event: Dave Barry
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series presents the author of a nationally syndicated column for more than 20 years. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Event: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland
Enjoy Irish music and dance with performances led by Connor Reider and The Vocal Squad. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32.50-$42.50.
7 p.m.
Event: Crafting and Craft Beer
Enjoy a craft beer and choose between six signs to hang around your home. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-259-9742, www.eventbrite.com/e/crafting-and-craft-beer-tickets-32428518572, $20-$30.
6:30-9 p.m.
The best-selling author and host of the PBS series, “Your Inner Fish,” will discuss his discoveries on human evolution. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2218, www.prhspeakers.com.
Noon
Event: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The 1952 musical stars Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com, $7.
7 p.m.
