5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14
Music: Jazz Concert
Featuring Latin jazz, jazz singers and combos. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=552&recordid=13802&ex=0, $8, $6 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Music: One Night in Memphis
The tribute concert features the music of Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17-$40.
7:30 p.m.
Panel members will discus themes, trends, challenges and teaching opportunities within young adult literature. Fresno State North Gym 118, Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-in-residence-guadalupe-garcia-mccall-tickets-31490120799?aff=erelexpmlt, free.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Event: Author talk with Doug Hansen
The local author and artist will discuss his newest children’s book. Politi Branch Library, 5771 N. First St., Fresno, 559-431-6450, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Event: Raspberry Pi Day
Advanced users and beginners are invited to celebrate Pi Day (3.14) by seeing what Raspberry Pi is capable of. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/178674079300377.
6-9 p.m.
