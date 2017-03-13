5 Things To Do Today, Monday, March 13

Monday, March 13
The reception is the kickoff for a week of activities with the award-winning author and Arne Nixon Center’s inaugural Artist-in-Residence. Fresno State Leon & Pete Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, 559-278-8166, www.facebook.com/events/804185216387634.
5-6:30 p.m.
Music: Pipe on the Hob
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day enjoy Irish and Celtic music. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-8 p.m.
Community: Therapy dog orientation
Learn more on therapy dog teams for the purpose of visiting nursing homes, hospitals and other institutions. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-9212, www.facebook.com/events/632956640225319.
7-8 p.m.
Event: Miniatures in Mariposa
Artwork is submitted in many forms and media but is limited to 25 square inches. Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa, 5031 Highway 140, Mariposa, 209-966-2284, www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Community: Eureka hiring fair
The Eureka Restaurant Group is seeking restaurant managers at all levels. FresYES Realty, 7785 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-320-1300.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
