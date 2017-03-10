5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11
Event: Frogs & Fairytales
Come dressed as your favorite fairytale character and learn about the amphibians. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/frogs-fairytales $14-$20, free under age 2.
9 a.m.-noon
Event: Woodies in the Valley
The classic surfer cars with wooden doors and panels will be on display at the school, followed by a cruise through the Blossom Trail. Redwood High School, 1001 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-967-1357, valleywoodies.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Music: Tulare County Symphony
The concert features original songs and scores from popular Oscar-winning films. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-732-8600, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1241935-tulare-county-symphony-visalia, $30-$39.50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Dapper Stroll and Soiree
Channel your inner Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday at this WWII-era inspired pub crawl. Tower District, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1705454163118543, $5 for wristbands.
7:30 p.m.
With performances by John 5, Hail Sagan, Vyces and more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $20-$25.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments