March 11, 2017 12:07 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12

Concert: Rock & Worship Roadshow

Featuring performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Family Force Five, Jordan Feliz and others. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $10.

6 p.m.

Event: What’s Cooking Fresno?

The multicultural cooking expo features dishes crafted by local up and coming chefs. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1416, www.eventbrite.com/, $5.

1-4 p.m.

Event: Antique Show & Sale

The women’s club hosts an antique show and sale and luncheon. Fig Garden Women’s Club, 4550 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-284-9909, $5.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Event: Postage stamp show

Buy and sell stamps from approximately 15 vendors. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-431-5013, frespex.org, free.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event: High School Musical

Children’s Musical Theatreworks presents the hit movie musical taking place at East High. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $10-$24.

2 p.m.

