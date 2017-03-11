5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12
Concert: Rock & Worship Roadshow
Featuring performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Family Force Five, Jordan Feliz and others. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $10.
6 p.m.
Event: What’s Cooking Fresno?
The multicultural cooking expo features dishes crafted by local up and coming chefs. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1416, www.eventbrite.com/, $5.
1-4 p.m.
Event: Antique Show & Sale
The women’s club hosts an antique show and sale and luncheon. Fig Garden Women’s Club, 4550 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-284-9909, $5.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: Postage stamp show
Buy and sell stamps from approximately 15 vendors. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-431-5013, frespex.org, free.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: High School Musical
Children’s Musical Theatreworks presents the hit movie musical taking place at East High. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $10-$24.
2 p.m.
