March 10, 2017 12:20 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10

Event: ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

Fresno Filmworks presents the documentary, a reinvention of Civil Rights activist James Baldwin’s unfinished book “Remember This House.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org/film/i-am-not-your-negro, $10, $8 seniors and students.

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Event: Monster Jam

The Triple Threat Series features trucks going head-to-head in competition with more wheelies, doughnuts and freestyling. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $23-$45.

7 p.m.

Music: Leaving Austin

The local country band will play with Gregor Ross and Brandon Pasion. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/333966163665180, $10.

9 p.m.

Event: Arbor Day Tour

Take a tour of the 3-acre garden. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-298-3091, clovisbotanicalgarden.org, free.

10 a.m.-noon

Theatre: Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The adaptation of the book will entertain kids and adults alike. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu, $14, $12 seniors and students, $6 ages 9 and younger.

7 p.m.

