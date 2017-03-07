5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7
Event: 30th annual Kids Day
More than 6,000 volunteers will be out on the streets of Fresno and surrounding areas selling a special edition of The Fresno Bee in one of the largest fundraisers for Valley Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Umit Kurt, research fellow at Harvard University, will present a talk on a major perpetrator of the Armenian Genocide, Ahmed Faik Erne. Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, free.
7:30-9 p.m.
Event: Comedy night
Daniel Eachus is the featured comedian. The Pub, 1041 G St., Reedley, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3913, $15.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Author Talk with Linda Kane
The author discusses how to be an effective writer and focus on the development of characters. Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6-7 p.m.
Event: FSU baseball
The men’s team faces the Pepperdine Waves. Costumes are encouraged. Beiden Field, 1620 E. Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-2647, www.gobulldogs.com.
2 p.m.
