Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

1:50 Kaweah Delta CEO Lindsay Mann readies to retire Pause

0:35 Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:23 Coarsegold creek surges after heavy rain

1:29 Rainfall in the Sierra foothills causes flooding, evacuations

0:37 Fresno River surges after rainfall in Oakhurst

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities