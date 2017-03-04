5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4
Event: Dance Theatre of Harlem
The ballet company from New York City returns with a new program titled “Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 877-608-5883, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/dance-theatre-of-harlem, $32-$65.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Chinese New Year Parade
Celebrate the year of the rooster with floats, merchants, food and live entertainment. Chinatown in downtown Fresno, F Street between Kern and Tulare avenues, Fresno, 559-201-8696, www.facebook.com/events/1792722970988352.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The family event features arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, a petting zoo and car show. Downtown Sanger, 559-875-4575, .
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Cen-Cal Standoff
The first ever large-scale fighting game tournament in the Valley with more than 150 competitors. Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-355-9695, www.knovagaming.com/cencalstandoff.html, $15 registration fee, $10 for spectators.
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Music: Tempest
The Celtic rock band returns. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1869964249939895, $15.
8 p.m.
